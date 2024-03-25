Metro Orlando home foreclosures among worst in the U.S.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.
Central Florida home foreclosures ticked up in February, with 808 homes going through the legal process — continuing the steady increase since the federal moratorium on foreclosures ended in July 2021.
While foreclosures are still below where they were pre-pandemic, the gap has been narrowing, with Orange County having three more foreclosures in February 2024 than it did in February 2020.
So states a new report by California-based real estate data firm Attom, which reflected the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metro as having the seventh-worst foreclosure rate in the U.S. — meaning it had the seventh-highest number of foreclosures per housing units.
