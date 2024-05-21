Mexican Consulate in Orlando to host vigil for 8 farmworkers killed in Marion County bus accident

ORLANDO, Fla. — Members of the Central Florida community are coming together once again to remember the eight farmworkers who died in a bus crash in Marion County last week.

The Mexican Consulate in Orlando is hosting the vigil.

It’s expected to be an emotional tribute with the families of many of the workers who were killed in attendance.

It’s not clear whether the families will attend the vigil in person or virtually.

Officials from the consulate have said the vigil will focus on honoring the farmworkers who were killed.

People hold vigil at Marion County bus crash memorial site More than 100 people gathered in Marion County for the loss of eight migrant workers. (WFTV)

The event comes just a week after the tragedy.

A bus carrying more than 50 farmworkers to a watermelon farm in Dunnellon was sideswiped by an allegedly drunk driver and overturned in a field.

The crash killed eight people and injured 40 others.

All of the farmworkers were from Mexico, working on seasonal or temporary Visas.

One of the youngest victims, 19-year-old Alfredo Tovar Sanchez, had only been in the United States for 15 days when he was killed. According to his family, Sanchez was working to save money for his wedding and died never knowing that his fiancée was two months pregnant with their first child.

Attendees at Tuesday’s vigil are expecting to learn more about who the eight farmworkers were and what they mean to their families and friends.

The vigil is scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m.

