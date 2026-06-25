Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party returns to Magic Kingdom

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — While Central Florida is still feeling the summer heat, Walt Disney World is already looking ahead to the holidays.

Disney has announced the dates and ticket sale information for the return of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, the separately ticketed holiday event at Magic Kingdom that runs on select nights from Nov. 8 through Dec. 22.

Guests can enter Magic Kingdom as early as 4 p.m., with the party officially beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale July 9 for guests staying at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels and Shades of Green. General ticket sales begin July 16. Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club members can receive discounted pricing.

This year’s party will feature returning holiday favorites, including Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas Parade, Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks, Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration stage show and Frozen Holiday Surprise at Cinderella Castle.

Santa Claus will once again greet guests at Storybook Circus during Santa’s Christmas Carnival, where families can also enjoy crafts and holiday-themed character encounters.

Several Magic Kingdom attractions will receive festive overlays, including Space Mountain, Tomorrowland Speedway, Mad Tea Party, Jungle Cruise and Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor.

Party guests can also enjoy complimentary cookies and festive beverages at select locations throughout the park, along with exclusive event merchandise available at the Emporium.

Disney also announced new holiday vacation offers, including savings on Disney Resorts Collection hotels for Florida residents, Annual Passholders and Disney+ subscribers booking select vacation packages.

The 2026 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will be held on the following dates:

November: 8, 9, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 24, 25, 27 and 29.

December: 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11, 13, 15, 17, 18, 20 and 22.

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