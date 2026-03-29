Cold front brings wind and rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Strong winds and occasional rain will continue to be the main story through your Sunday.

The cold front we have been tracking has stalled out over Central Florida and will feed us small rain chances throughout most of the day.

Thunderstorms, let alone severe weather looks unlikely with the current setup.

Central Florida could see consistent winds today between 15 and 20 mph, gusting to 25mph.

The biggest change you will notice between yesterday and today will be the temperature. We are only expected to reach the mid 70s this afternoon.

Our temperatures will return to the 80s tomorrow, and rain chances will begin to taper off tomorrow afternoon.

Weather 3/29/2026

Weather 3/29/2026

Weather 3/29/2026

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