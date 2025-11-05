Mike Chitwood invites New Yorkers to Volusia County after NYC mayoral election

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has welcomed New Yorkers to move to Florida after Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani was elected as New York City’s mayor.

Sheriff Chitwood specifically spoke to NYPD officers and business owners, emphasizing that Volusia County is a friendly community with prospects for development and innovation.

“If you’re an NYC resident or a great NYPD officer unhappy with the results of tonight’s Mayoral election, let me be the first to invite you into the welcoming arms of Volusia County, FL,” said Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Chitwood emphasized the benefits of working in Volusia County for NYPD officers, describing it as an organization that is ‘cutting edge’ and ‘innovating every day.’ He assured potential movers that they would be appreciated by the community and supported by elected officials.

Chitwood highlighted Volusia County as a ‘safe, growing community’ ideal for both business and family life. He urged New Yorkers to think about the county for its excellent quality of life, featuring good education, outdoor recreation, and pleasant weather.

Chitwood’s invitation follows Zohran Mamdani’s election as mayor, a result that might not suit some New Yorkers, leading the sheriff to reach out.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group