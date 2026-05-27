Miller High Life turns jukebox into working beer keg for summer auction

ORLANDO, Fla. — Miller High Life is combining two dive bar staples into one unusual summer giveaway: a jukebox that pours beer.

The company announced the debut of the “JukeKeg,” a custom Crosley jukebox that has been transformed into a fully functioning beer keg.

The one-of-a-kind creation works as both a jukebox and beer tap. It can play music through Bluetooth, CD player and radio functionality while pouring Miller High Life from a built-in keg system.

The JukeKeg includes a full half-barrel keg setup, CO₂ and regulators, multiple lighting settings, space to store glasses and a slide-out keg system.

The custom piece stands more than 5 feet tall.

High Life Jukekeg

Miller High Life said the JukeKeg is designed for garages, basements, backyards or other spaces meant to bring home the feel of a neighborhood dive bar.

“Dive bars have always had an authentic way of making people feel connected,” said Chris Steele, senior director of value brands. “The JukeKeg is our way of bringing that feeling to life with great music, cold beer, and the kind of nights people talk about long after they’re over.”

The JukeKeg will be auctioned on eBay beginning June 1, with bidding starting at $1.23, a nod to Miller High Life’s 123rd anniversary.

The auction will run through June 8 and is open to fans 21 and older.

The winner will also receive a $150 gift card to fill the JukeKeg with Miller High Life.

Miller High Life said 100% of auction proceeds will go to the Wisconsin Area Music Industry, which supports local musicians, venues and the music scene that inspired the JukeKeg.

The JukeKeg is part of Miller High Life’s “Soundtrack to the High Life” music platform.

Fans can follow the auction through Miller High Life.

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