‘A miracle’: Missing Florida boy found clinging to boogie board after being swept out to sea

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A boy is safe after he was reported missing in Martin County over the weekend.

Investigators say he was at the beach with his family when his father could no longer see him in the water.

That boy was later found about a mile from shore holding onto a boogie board.

First responders say this was a miracle recovery.

“Usually when someone gets pulled away, they kinda stay in the general area depending on the wind and the currents. But he unfortunately got pulled very far away and by the grace of God, he was able to stay afloat,” said Joshua Shell with Martin County Fire Rescue.

This rescue comes after two other children passed away in Martin County last week due to drowning.

