VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County prison inmate who slipped away from his work detail in April is back in custody.
Trayvion Stephens, 19, walked away from the state prison work crew he was with on April 30 in DeBary.
Stephens' disappearance sparked an active search in the DeBary area.
On Friday morning, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office announced Stephens was caught in the Pine Hills area of Orange County, and was arrested with the help of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Stephens was originally in custody on trespassing charges. Investigators did not say where Stephens may have been in the 25 days he was missing.
