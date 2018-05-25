  • Missing inmate found almost one month later

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County prison inmate who slipped away from his work detail in April is back in custody.

    Trayvion Stephens, 19, walked away from the state prison work crew he was with on April 30 in DeBary.

    Related Headlines

    Stephens' disappearance sparked an active search in the DeBary area.

    Read: Search for missing inmate underway

    On Friday morning, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office announced Stephens was caught in the Pine Hills area of Orange County, and was arrested with the help of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

    Stephens was originally in custody on trespassing charges. Investigators did not say where Stephens may have been in the 25 days he was missing.

    <>
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Missing inmate found almost one month later

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot, killed at downtown Orlando apartment complex, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Amazon's real-time facial recognition software not everywhere in…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cocoa couple arrested after baby dies of fentanyl, cocaine overdose

  • Headline Goes Here

    Showers return Friday; tropical disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico to…