Search for missing inmate underway in DeBary

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - 1:06 p.m.

    • The Volusia County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies are actively searching for a missing prisoner.
    • The man is part of a state prison work crew.
    • He is identified as 19-year-old Trayvion Stephens; he is wearing green pants and a lime green "VCDC" shirt.
    • Deputies are searching in the area of 26 Florence Blvd. in DeBary.

    Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office

