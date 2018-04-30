Search for missing inmate underway in DeBary

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - 1:06 p.m.
- The Volusia County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies are actively searching for a missing prisoner.
- The man is part of a state prison work crew.
- He is identified as 19-year-old Trayvion Stephens; he is wearing green pants and a lime green "VCDC" shirt.
- Deputies are searching in the area of 26 Florence Blvd. in DeBary.
Stay with Channel 9 and WFTV.com for updates on this story
9 Investigates went to Texas to see how they're arming teachers with guns to protect students
Here’s a photo of Stephens pic.twitter.com/kzLpvg6fEE— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) April 30, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}