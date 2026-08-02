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Missing teenager Freddie Lawrence located safely

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that missing teenager Freddie Lawrence was located safely

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com and Angel Green, WFTV.com
Flagler County Sheriff's Office (Nick Papantonis)
By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com and Angel Green, WFTV.com

Update

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on local teen Freddie Lawrence, who was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 1 in the area of Bunker Knolls Lane in Palm Coast.

The department confirms that Lawrence was located safely.

Flagler County deputies seek help finding missing 17-year-old Freddie Lawrence

Flagler County deputies seek help finding missing 17-year-old Freddie Lawrence

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old.

Deputies said Freddie Lawrence was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Aug. 1 in the area of Bunker Knolls Lane in Palm Coast.

Lawrence was last seen wearing black shorts, a white hoodie and eyeglasses, and was carrying a purple suitcase.

He is described as a 17-year-old Black male, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds, with a short black afro and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Lawrence or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911 and reference case No. 26-78359.

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Beatriz Oliveira

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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