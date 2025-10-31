Mistrial declared after jurors said they know Ocala murder suspect’s family

OCALA, Fla. — A Marion County judge was forced to declare a mistrial in a murder case after he was left without enough jurors.

Jowarn Mitchell is accused of fatally shooting his cousin, Quentin Samuel Jr., in July 2023. Samuel was killed at a home on on Southeast 41st Court in Ocala.

Prosecutors say the trial was called off after one of the jurors recognized Mitchell‘s family, then a second juror, who asked to be excused because of work, claimed he also knew a family member.

A new trial date has not been set.

