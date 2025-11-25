NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Modern floating docks will be installed at North Causeway’s eastside boat ramps, with construction starting December 8 and expected to be completed by May 2026.

Crews will replace docks damaged by hurricanes and boating accidents with a modern floating system, while westside parking, ramps, and other facilities will stay open during the work.

The project is 50% funded by two Florida Inland Navigation District grants, and Construct Co, Inc. was awarded the construction contract on April 8. The initiative was delayed due to supply chain issues with higher-quality materials needed for better warranty coverage.

Floating docks have advantages over fixed ones, such as safer, more consistent boarding regardless of tide, better storm resilience, and longer lifespan with less maintenance. The city is completing this and 35 other capital improvement projects.

Residents are urged to be patient as the city works on improvements to boost safety and durability at local boat ramps.

