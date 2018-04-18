0 Mom accused of killing newborn twins said in FB post she had another baby in bathroom

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Brevard County woman beat and strangled her newborn twins and then told police she gave birth on a toilet, according to a police report.

Court documents released Tuesday said Rachel Lynn Thomas, 30, told authorities that she gave birth to twins on a toilet and that the infants later died.

A police report released later Tuesday night said an autopsy report revealed that the babies' injuries were not consistent with Thomas' story.

Channel 9's Melonie Holt learned Wednesday that Thomas made a Facebook reference in 2016 to having a child in a bathroom, authorities said.

Police were called Sunday to a home on Laurel Oak Street, where a baby was found unresponsive.

Thomas said she began to feel ill at work and went home to lay down on the couch, investigators said. She said her feet were swollen and she was experiencing heartburn.

She told them she went to the bathroom and gave birth over a toilet, investigators said.

Thomas told investigators she cut off the boy’s umbilical cord with a pair of scissors, placed him inside a blue shirt and began “cleaning up the mess,” documents said.

"Baby John Doe" was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Thomas said she never saw the newborn open his eyes, cry or breathe, and that he was cold to the touch and blue, investigators said.

Investigators then went to Thomas' home, where they found the body of "Baby Jane Doe" in a trash can in a carport, according to the report.

Thomas was unable to provide investigators with a timeline of the boy's birth and when she had called 911 for help, investigators said.

Thomas said she had no idea she was pregnant and continued to have her period until this month, investigators said.

Detectives said that Baby John and Baby Jane suffered severe blunt force trauma to their heads. They also said the umbilical cord was wrapped around Baby Jane's throat and that an object was lodged in the infant's throat.

They said it appeared as though Thomas had tried to conceal the body with trash.

Investigators said Thomas told them “they were both dead and she got scared.”

Thomas was taken into custody Monday afternoon on charges of child neglect and one count of tampering with evidence. The charges were upgraded Tuesday to one count of first-degree murder, two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse.

Investigators said Thomas could not tell them how much time had passed between the delivery at her home and the call she made to 911.

Police said someone they spoke to Tuesday confirmed Thomas admitted to them she was pregnant months ago.

On a Facebook page investigators believe is associated with Thomas, there is a 2016 reference to having a baby in the bathroom. She said in the post that he was dong better.

"We are aware of the information that's on social media from her Facebook account, detectives are looking into that. I don't know that they've been able to corroborate the details that she posted there," said Capt. Richard Cordeau, with the West Melbourne Police Department.

Thomas is being held in the Brevard County Jail on no bail.

Thomas has two other children, ages 1 and 8, who are in the care of a relative, Department of Children and Families officials said.

