Monday: Gas spotted under $3 per gallon, but how long will it last?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gas prices have fallen in Florida.

AAA said prices at the pump fluctuated for several days before the landing lower on Sunday.

The average of $3.03 per gallon was roughly a 14-cent drop compared to a week ago.

On Monday, the auto club reported the state’s average price at $3.02, the lowest cost since December.

In Central Florida, AAA data showed Flagler, Brevard, Lake, Orange and Sumter counties at or below the $3/gallon mark.

“Oil prices are trading on the lower end of the range they’ve been in for the past few months,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

While that has led to another drop in gas prices, Jenkins warns it could be short-lived.

“Florida gas prices have been erratic and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see an uptick this week.”

