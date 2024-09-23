Monday Night Football: Watch the Commanders take on the Bengals on Channel 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday Night Football returns to Channel 9 tonight.

The Washington Commanders will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

The 11-game rivalry history has produced 5 wins for each team and one tie.

The Bengals lost the last regular season matchup in Nov. 2020.

Find out who will dominate tonight when the Commanders and Bengals face off at 8:15 p.m. on Channel 9.

