Monday Night Football: Watch the Giants take on the Steelers on Channel 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV Channel 9 will be your destination for National Football League action Monday night.

The Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers will take place at Acrisure Stadium in Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh has won the three previous encounters against the New York Giants, including a 26-16 triumph on the road in 2020.

Live coverage of the game will start at 8 p.m. on WFTV Channel 9.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group