Monday Night Football: Watch the Jets take on the 49ers on Channel 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday Night Football is back!

The New York Jets will take on the San Francisco 49ers on Monday evening at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Jets’ quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, is 6-3 with 20 touchdowns and only two interceptions in nine career games against the 49ers.

San Francisco leads the all-time series, 11-3.

Watch the Jets and the 49ers face off at 8:15 p.m. on Channel 9.

