Monday will heat up and bring chance for strong, late-day storms

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be waking up to areas of fog Monday morning.

We’ll start the day dry as things heat up into the afternoon, with high temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 80s.

Monday's forecast for Central Florida WFTV weather outlook for Monday (WFTV staff)

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said rain chances will increase around dinner time.

Seabreeze showers and storms will be possible for eastern portions of the Channel 9 viewing area from about 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Heavy rain and lighting are possible.

Crimi said a few thunderstorms could become strong in Brevard County, with wind gusts near 50 mph and possible hail.

As we look ahead, rain chances will drop off through midweek, bringing sunny and hot conditions.

Crimi said we could hit our first 90° mark of the year later this week in Orlando — something we don’t usually see until late May.

