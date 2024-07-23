Moon rocket’s core stage arrives at Kennedy Space Center

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The core stage for NASA’s massive moon rocket arrived Tuesday at the Kennedy Space Center.

The Space Launch System, or SLS rocket, will launch an Orion Spacecraft with four astronauts aboard on a mission around the moon late next year.

Artemis II will take NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen on a roughly ten-day mission.

Teams with NASA Kennedy’s Exploration Ground Systems Program will prepare the rocket stage for integration ahead of launch.

Artemis II mission manager Matt Ramsey told us, “We’re shooting for September of next year. The work that we have fits in our schedule. The only thing that might move us one way or the other is availability of a final spacecraft, or if we have issues along the way.”

The Orion spacecraft is in the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout building, where it’s undergoing its final rounds of testing and assembly.

Artemis II will prepare NASA for Artemis III, its next moon landing with astronauts.

