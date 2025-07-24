Orange City bans panhandling at specific intersections to enhance safety

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Following a unanimous decision by the city council last night, panhandling is now prohibited at specific intersections in Orange City.

The ban, taking effect immediately, seeks to improve safety at busy intersections for both drivers and panhandlers.

City council members highlighted that the goal of the measure is to prevent accidents and guarantee safety for everyone at these intersections.

Violators of the new ordinance, including drivers and panhandlers, may face a $500 fine and imprisonment for up to 60 days.

