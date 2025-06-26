More Orlando homes for sale; prices leveling off

ORLANDO, Fla. — The housing market in Orlando is changing in 2025.

There are more homes for sale now, and prices are no longer rising quickly like they did in recent years.

One big change is how many homes are available. As of May 2025, there were about 11,000 homes for sale in the area. That’s 35% more than in May 2024.

This is the most homes on the market since early 2011, so buyers have more choices than they’ve had in over a decade.

Because there are more homes to pick from, buyers have more power when making offers. Homes are also staying on the market longer. They’re up 12% compared to last year. That means sellers need to price their homes right and make them look good to get a good deal.

Home prices have stayed about the same, hovering just under $400,000, and some experts think they might go down a little later this year .

“This isn’t 2021 anymore.” She explained that sellers today need better marketing, smart pricing, and even virtual staging to stand out," said real estate agent Victoria O’Day from Palmano Group.

Summer is usually a busy time for home sales. And with more homes expected to go up for sale, buyers may continue to find good deals through the fall .

Whether you’re looking to buy or sell, working with a real estate expert who knows the current market can help you get the best outcome.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group