More rain means more problems for flooded horse therapy nonprofit

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — What was once a glimmer of hope for a waterlogged Brevard County horse therapy nonprofit has turned into more salt in a growing wound.

Harmony Farms was hoping to dry out a week ago, two weeks after rains inundated their pastures and forced them to cancel their 50 to 60 lessons per week.

With the horses going stir crazy and feed costs piling up, the nonprofit turned to community support as it waited for the water to evaporate.

Unfortunately, the storms this past weekend made the problem worse and is now jeopardizing their December 7 holiday open house, which can’t happen unless the pastures are dry enough to park cars on without damaging them.

“Between the costs that we get having and the lessons, we’re probably down over $10,000 at this point,” Pam Rogan said.

Rogan thanked the volunteers who are helping with the daily chores and those who have donated to alleviate the $100-per-day cost of running the water pumps.

“We can get through this, and we will get through it,” she said. “We hope everybody who can help us steps up and helps us a little bit.”

