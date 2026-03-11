More record-breaking heat expected Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another hot day with record-breaking heat is likely in parts of Central Florida.

Afternoon temperatures Wednesday will peak in the upper 80s and low 90s inland, with mid 80s at our beaches.

Wednesday weather outlook - WFTV More record-breaking heat expected on Wednesday in Central Florida (WFTV staff)

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi is forecasting record-breaking heat for Sanford and Leesburg. On Tuesday, Leesburg broke a record and Sanford tied one.

Expect it to remain dry on Wednesday.

Rain chances will enter back into Thursday’s forecast, as our next front moves through the area.

Those rain chances tomorrow will favor the afternoon and evening hours, and slightly cooler temps will follow.

On Friday morning, we’ll wake up to 50s and low 60s with highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

