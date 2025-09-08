More storms ahead as unsettled weather continues into the work week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many across the area have had an unsettled weekend, and more weather is expected to start the work week.

Scattered showers and storms will slowly disappear this evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Expect morning lows in the mid-70s.

The threat of rain and storms increases for Monday. A cold front will begin to push into the region, expanding the PM rain and storm coverage.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, September 7, 2025 (WFTV)

Highs for Monday will be in the upper 80s.

The unsettled pattern continues midweek as the front meanders across the area.

Expect elevated storm coverage both Tuesday and Wednesday, with temps in the upper 80s.

It is becoming more likely that drier air will nudge into the area late in the week.

This would significantly reduce the chance of rain and bring more sunshine to the region.

The highs will close out the week in the upper 80s.

