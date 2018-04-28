More than 10 unlocked cars burglarized in Tavares neighborhood, police say

TAVARES, Fla. - More than a dozen unlocked cars were burglarized in a Tavares neighborhood overnight, police said.
Between 13 and 16 cars were burglarized in the Groves of Baytree neighborhood, police said.
"Please remember to check and double-check your vehicles, just as you would your house. Please remember to bring your valuables and firearms inside," police said in a Facebook post.
Police did not say if they have identified a suspect.
No further information is available.
