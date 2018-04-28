Florida man is having an extra special April

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Man is not disappointing us this month. Here are the top Florida Man stories (so far.)
1. Florida man arrested for shooting at his roommate after arguing over cat hair on their shared couch.
#Casselberry police arrested a man for shooting at his roomie following a fight about cat hair. https://t.co/Hpv6AlL5WD#FloridaMan pic.twitter.com/ccmWQwh2FT— WFTV Eyewitness News (@WFTV) April 27, 2018
2. Florida man arrested for kicking two swans in the head while he was practicing karate in downtown Orlando. Police said he also attacked a sleeping duck.
3. Florida man shoots wife twice when she got up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom; he thought she was an intruder, according to police.
4. Florida man discharges gun while teaching firearms safety to three girls.
5. Florida man arrested while sleeping on the floor of a parking garage because he crashed into multiple vehicles in the garage, according to FHP
6. Florida man arrested (again) for compulsively masturbating in Florida restaurants
7. Florida woman accused of hiding handcuff key in chicken sandwich at state prison
