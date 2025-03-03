More than 170 wildfires trigger state of emergency in the Carolinas

More than 170 wildfires are scorching through the Carolinas as of Monday morning.

The dangerous fires are causing people to evacuate from their homes.

The “Carolina Forest Fire” is just north of Myrtle Beach, and it’s now at 1,200 acres.

Officials issued a burn ban Saturday as dozens of wildfires flared across the area, many have since been contained.

The governor of South Carolina declared a state of emergency Sunday to support wildfire efforts across the state.

