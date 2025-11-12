Morgan & Morgan drops ‘Steamboat Willie’ lawsuit

ORLANDO, Fla. — The mouse escaped the courthouse – for now, at least.

Famed law firm Morgan & Morgan filed a notice in federal court Wednesday that it was dropping its lawsuit against Disney over the use of “Steamboat Willie,” which is the original version of Mickey Mouse.

The firm sued Disney in September after Disney allegedly refused to provide legal assurance that it would not sue Morgan & Morgan if the firm used the character in an advertisement.

“Steamboat Willie” fell into the public domain in 2024 after a years-long fight that has been attributed to the entertainment giant.

An update to the copyright laws about 28 years ago, dubbed the “Mickey Mouse Act,” extended the duration of copyright to 95 years after a work was published.

After filing his suit, John Morgan, representing Morgan & Morgan, criticized Disney for not taking a clear position on the matter.

“It’s ridiculous for Disney to believe they still have the copyright to this,” he said, saying he would take the case to the Supreme Court if necessary.

The law firm did not provide a reason for dismissing its claim. Its filing indicated few legal steps had been taken.

