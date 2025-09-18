Morgan and Morgan sues Disney for clarity on ‘Steamboat Willie’ ad use

ORLANDO, Fla. — Morgan and Morgan have filed a lawsuit seeking a judicial declaration regarding Disney’s intentions to pursue legal action over the use of ‘Steamboat Willie’ in a new advertisement.

The lawsuit, filed in Orlando, stems from Disney’s refusal to provide legal assurance to Morgan and Morgan regarding the use of ‘Steamboat Willie’ in a new advertisement.

According to the lawsuit, Morgan Global claims that the copyright for ‘Steamboat Willie’ has expired and the film is now in the public domain.

John Morgan, representing Morgan and Morgan, criticized Disney for not taking a clear position on the matter.

“It’s ridiculous for Disney to believe they still have the copyright to this,” he said, expressing his readiness to take the case to the Supreme Court if necessary.

Morgan and Morgan’s lawsuit seeks a judicial declaration to clarify whether Disney would pursue legal action if the advertisement featuring ‘Steamboat Willie’ is aired.

The firm had previously written to Disney’s chief legal counsel requesting a definitive answer, but Disney declined to provide legal advice.

Channel 9 has reached out to Disney for comment and is awaiting their reply.

