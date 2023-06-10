Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued by health officials in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — School’s out and summer vacation season is upon us, which undoubtedly means spending more time outdoors.

Orange County health officials want to remind residents to protect themselves against mosquitoes.

Not only are they pesky at parties and barbeques, but mosquitoes can lead to certain health issues.

The Department of Health wants residents to take precautions against being bitten by mosquitoes, especially in light of a recent finding.

Officials said several sentinel chickens from a single flock tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus infection, commonly referred to as EEE.

They noted that the risk of transmission to humans has increased and said that county Mosquito Control and health experts are involved in ongoing surveillance and prevention efforts.

And while they do their part to help lessen the threat of mosquitoes, they want residents to do their part, too.

Here are some “drain and cover” tips from Orange County health officials to protect yourself and your loved ones:

DRAIN standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying

Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots or any other containers where sprinkler or rain water has collected.

Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren’t being used.

Empty and clean birdbaths and pet water bowls at least once or twice a week.

Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.

Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

COVER skin with clothing or repellent

Clothing - Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and long sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes are present.

Repellent - Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing.

Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanoate, and IR3535 are effective.

Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.

Another thing experts remind you to cover are doors and windows, using screens to help keep mosquitoes out of your house.

The Florida Department of Health also advised residents that before they apply repellent, they should read label directions carefully for approved usage, as some repellents are not suitable for children.

For more information on repellents that are most suitable, officials said to consider using the Environmental Protection Agency’s search tool.

