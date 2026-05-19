Mosquito season approaching: Seminole County offers tips to stay protected

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County is reminding residents that mosquito activity remains relatively low, but peak season is approaching.

Officials say rising temperatures and the upcoming summer rainy season will increase mosquito activity.

The county is encouraging residents to help reduce mosquito breeding around their homes and protect themselves from bites by using insect repellent when spending time outdoors, draining standing water from items such as flowerpots, buckets, tarps, and toys, cleaning gutters and birdbaths, and keeping pools properly maintained.

Residents can also request mosquito control treatment for their area.

Click here for more information and available service requests.

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