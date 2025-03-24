Mostly sunny and warm week ahead in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — We could really use some rain in Central Florida.

Unfortunately, very limited rain chances exist this week.

Our area will only see an isolated chance for showers on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The slight rain chances are due to a weak front dipping southward over Florida.

There are no fire weather warnings issued for Monday, but our fire concerns will stay elevated until we can get some good, wetting rain.

Our area will be warm on Monday, with highs in the mid-80s in the afternoon.

