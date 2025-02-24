A mother is arrested and a man is wanted in a child abuse investigation, according to Tavares police

TAVARES, Fla. — The Tavares Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a suspect in a child abuse investigation.

On Saturday night, officers responded to AdventHealth Waterman about a juvenile with injuries consistent with physical abuse.

Kimberley Mills brought her child to the hospital along with a male.

They arrived at the hospital with Kimberley performing CPR on the child while the male ran inside to notify the hospital.

After getting word that law enforcement was on their way, both Kimberley and the male left the hospital while hospital staff performed life-saving measures on the child.

Kimberley returned to the hospital with another juvenile in her possession while the male was not with her.

Kimberley refused to provide law enforcement with any information on how the juvenile obtained the injuries, but later told the Department of Children and Families that the male’s name was 36-year-old Andre Walker.

Kimberley was later arrested on charges of aggravated child abuse, while the second child was turned over to DCF.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group