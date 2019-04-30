'Come forward': Mother of boy fatally struck by tractor-trailer seeks help identifying driver

ORLANDO, Fla. - The mother of a 10-year-old Orange County boy who was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer while riding his bicycle home from school Wednesday spoke about her loss Tuesday afternoon.
Kevin Pope's mother, Adrienne Edmonson, spoke during a news conference in Orlando.
Edmonson pleaded for assistance in identifying the driver of the tractor-trailer.
"It may have been an accident. You may not know. That's OK," she said. "Just come forward so I can have closure."
Kevin's relatives said troopers are trying to identify the trucking company, the tractor-trailer and the driver involved in the incident.
