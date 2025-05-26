Epic Universe opens, local businesses brace for boost

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal’s new Epic Universe theme park officially opened on May 22, and local business owners say the economic impact is already beginning to take shape.

The expansion is expected to bring 17,000 new jobs and millions of additional visitors to Central Florida.

For small businesses, that could mean a major boost in foot traffic, spending, and long-term growth.

“Anytime you bring in that kind of tourism, the entire area benefits,” said Richard Harary, the CEO of MacroBaby and investor in many other businesses in Central Florida, grew his baby store into a national brand.

While Harary hasn’t seen a spike just yet, he says his business typically sees strong traffic from families visiting Orlando’s other theme parks—especially tourists from South America who often stop by when they visit Walt Disney World or Universal Resorts Orlando.

According to MacroBaby website, it is one of the largest baby stores in the United States, and is already positioned to serve both locals and visitors.

With Epic Universe now open, he expects even more out-of-town customers to make their way through his doors.

“Epic Universe is a massive project that further solidifies Orlando as the world’s top tourist destination,” said Richard Harary. “For us—already welcoming thousands of tourists each year—developments like this create a ripple effect: more visitors, more spending, and more opportunities for businesses.”

He also noted that major projects like this tend to attract outside investment.

“We’re already seeing interest from new investors looking to open businesses in the area,” he added. “It’s an economic transformation that benefits the entire community.”

Experts believe the surrounding area—especially near Sand Lake Road and the Orange County Convention Center—will see major development as new hotels, restaurants, and shops open to meet rising demand.

“It’s not just about theme park attendance,” Harary said. “It’s about more local spending.”

Orlando welcomed a record-breaking 75 million visitors in 2024, and with Epic Universe now open, tourism leaders say 2025 could be an even bigger year for Central Florida.

