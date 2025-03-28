Motorcyclist dies after head-on collision in Volusia County, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died following a traffic crash in DeBary, Volusia Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the crash around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

VSO said the motorcyclist was driving southbound on Charles R. Beall Boulevard when a northbound SUV tried to turn left onto DeBary Plantation Boulevard.

Investigators said the SUV turned in front of the motorcycle and the vehicles collided head on.

Deputies said the motorcyclist, 54, of DeBary, died at the crash site. A passenger who was on his bike was hospitalized with non-life-threatening, VSO said.

The SUV’s driver, a 76-year-old DeBary man, was not hurt, according to investigators.

Deputies shut down the intersection for hours but reopened it early Friday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group