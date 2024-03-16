Motorcyclist dies after Orange County crash, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a man after he fled a fatal car crash scene early Saturday morning.

According to a news release, a 2022 Toyota Camry was traveling west on Oak Ridge Road, approaching the intersection of South John Young Parkway in the inside lane.

A 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-64 motorcycle was traveling northbound on South John Young Parkway, approaching Oak Ridge Road in the center lane.

Investigators said the Toyota driver stopped at the intersection for the traffic light.

Read: Suspect surrenders after barricading himself inside home in The Villages

The motorcyclist driver continued to drive through the intersection, troopers said.

FHP said the car driver was in the direct path of the motorcyclist, and it resulted in the motorcyclist hitting the left rear of the car.

At the impact of the crash, the motorcyclist was thrown off of the motorcycle.

Read: WATCH: Video shows boy, 16, pull gun on spring break crowd on New Smyrna Beach, deputies say

Investigators said, after the crash, the car driver was not injured and got out of the car and ran away from the scene on foot.

The Toyota passenger, a 46-year-old woman, was not injured and remained on scene.

The 27-year-old man who drove the motorcycle was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Read: 106-year-old woman celebrates birthday at Walt Disney World for the first time

Troopers said they have interviewed the passenger to find out who the Toyota driver was.

FHP said they are currently looking for the driver and he has been described as a Black man wearing a black shirt, tan pants, and white shoes.

FHP has taken the Toyota Camry in as evidence.

Investigators ask if anyone has information about the crash to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group