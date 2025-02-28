Motorcyclist hurt after colliding with car in DeLand, police say

DELAND, Fla. — DeLand police say a traffic crash left a motorcyclist badly hurt Friday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. along South Woodland Boulevard.

Motorcyclist hurt in DeLand crash The crash happened Friday morning along Woodland Boulevard in DeLand. (WFTV staff)

A motorcyclist traveling northbound collided with a car leaving the parking lot of a Circle K store just north of Taylor Road, according to DeLand Police Department.

DPD said the motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Motorcyclist hurt in DeLand crash The crash happened Friday morning along Woodland Boulevard in DeLand. (WFTV staff)

The crash shut down the northbound lanes of Woodland Boulevard for about three hours.

DPD said the crash remains under investigation.

Law enforcement officials are reminding motorists to be aware of an increase in motorcycle traffic throughout Volusia County and surrounding areas.

The annual Bike Week event got underway Friday in Daytona Beach and continues through March 9.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group