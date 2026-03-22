Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A motorcycle rider died Saturday night following a collision with a vehicle at a Port Orange intersection.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:55 p.m. at Ridgewood Avenue and Kirby Place.

Port Orange Police Department units responded to the scene, where the motorcycle rider was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the SUV did not sustain any injuries and remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators.

The identities of the motorcycle rider and the SUV driver are not being released at this time. Port Orange Police Department officials stated the information is being withheld because the investigation into the crash remains active.

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