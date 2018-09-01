Motorized trash cart runs over woman on Volusia County beach, officials say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A day at the beach ended at the hospital for a woman who was run over by a motorized trash cart in Volusia County Saturday.
A Volusia County Beach Rescue captain said it happened just north of Seabreeze Boulevard on the beach.
The woman was lying on the sand when she was run over, officials said.
Though officials said the woman wasn’t badly hurt, she did end up at the hospital.
“It’s a dangerous world down here,” said Lisa Wright, a beachgoer.
Wright said it’s easy for her to see how car traffic mixing with sunbathers and beachgoers could lead to a situation like this one—especially since rip currents forced people into shallower water.
“I have a couple kids, so we usually, you know, kind of let them go out to the beginning part of the wave, right where you see the tide come in,” said Elea Rosenberg, a beachgoer.
