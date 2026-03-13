Deputies make an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Victoria Johnson on Friday in relation to a hit-and-run crash in Polk County that took the life of an eight-year-old and severely injured a 10-year-old on March 11, 2026.

The crash occurred approximately at 8:25 p.m. on Crystal Beach Road in Winter Haven.

According to detectives two children were on the west side of Crystal Beach Road about to cross the street.

After a truck passed, the children began to make their way across the street toward the church, but they were both hit by a 2009 blue Hyundai Santa Fe traveling northbound.

The two children who were not related were attending a church event.

The eight-year-old died from their injuries, while the 10-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition with a broken leg, broken arm, and a skull fracture.

Through a thorough investigation, deputies located Johnson and took her into custody.

Forensics revealed damage to her vehicle that matches that of a pedestrian being hit.

Johnson is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, tampering with evidence, filing a false police report, and driving while license suspended/revoked.

Johnson was booked into the Polk County Jail Thursday night.

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