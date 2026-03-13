80 mph speed limits could come to some Florida highways

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers in Florida could soon see higher speed limits on some highways.

The Florida House of Representatives approved a bill that would allow speed limits to reach 80 mph on certain highways.

Public reaction to the proposal is mixed as the legislation moves toward the Florida Senate.

Interviews conducted with drivers along Interstate 95 highlighted a range of views regarding safety and driver behavior under the proposed limits.

Lisa Chesin, a traveler and driver, voiced concerns that faster speeds could lead to more dangerous conditions. “Increasing it to 80 miles an hour is just gonna cause additional problems and unnecessary injuries and death,” Chesin said.

Other motorists questioned whether changing the posted speed limit would significantly alter the way people drive.

Alberto Gonzales, a traveler and driver, noted that many drivers already exceed the current limits while others remain below them. “It doesn’t matter - all the people are gonna go fast over the speed limit and you’re always gonna have people driving too slow,” Gonzales said.

The bill now requires approval from the Florida Senate before it can be enacted as law.

This vote in the House represents the first major legislative step for the proposal, which specifies that the increased limit would apply only to certain roads.

If the bill passes in the Florida Senate, the new speed limits are scheduled to go into effect July 1.

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