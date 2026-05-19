Mount Dora police handle massive alligator on front porch

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — In a surprising twist to their usual duties, Mount Dora police officers found themselves wrangling a massive alligator from a resident’s front porch this past Sunday.

The swift and professional response by Bravo Shift ensured the reptile’s safe return to the wild, leaving no one harmed.

This unusual encounter underscores the unpredictable nature of police work in Florida.

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