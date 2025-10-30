Mount Dora under boil water notice following flooding and water main break

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Mount Dora remains under a precautionary boil water notice following intense flooding that caused a water main break on Sunday.

The notice is expected to last until Oct. 31, while the city awaits lab results from water samples taken to ensure all contamination has been cleared from the system.

Residents are advised to boil tap water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, making ice, or brushing teeth. Water is safe for non-consumption uses.

The flooding resulted from 14 to 19 inches of rainfall, which breached two stormwater retention ponds and led to the collapse of Donnelly Street.

The city will notify residents once the boil water notice is lifted, ensuring the water is safe for consumption.

Click here to follow city updates on the boil water notice.

