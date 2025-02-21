MrBeast Burger, other big-name food options headed to Seminole Towne Center attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

An attraction attached to a dead mall is getting new life.

Elev8 Fun at 320 Towne Center Blvd. in Sanford is switching up its food options and adding some big national brands, including:

Pardon My Cheesesteak (created by the hosts of sports podcast Pardon My Take)

Man Vs Fries

MrBeast Burger (created by YouTube personality Jimmy Donaldson)

Buddy V’s Cake Slice (created by Cake Boss creator Buddy Valastro)

