ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — An event was held over the weekend that highlighted the sillier side of the Sunshine State.

The 2025 Florida Man Games were held at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds.

Photos: From mullets to buckin’ gators: Florida Man Games highlight Sunshine State shenanigans

The games included the “Evading Arrest Obstacle Course,” “Weaponized Pool Noodle Mud Duel,” “Eat the Butt Challenge,” and “Florida Sumo Gage Match & Beer Chug.”

Only in Florida can you find lawnmower races and pool noodle battles in one place.

Organizers say the Florida Man Games are looking to embrace the state’s wild reputation.

Contestants from across the country competed in the games.

“You have so much stress in life. There’s so much garbage day in and day out with politics. And, you know, all the all the nuances going on in the world. This right here, this allows people to just be people,” said Florida Man Games Champion Larry Donnelly.

More information about the Florida Man Games can be found here.

