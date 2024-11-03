Multiple vehicle crashes on the Turnpike causes roadblock

GROVELAND, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol, two separate crashes on the Florida Turnpike at mile marker 285 in Groveland.

The first crash involved eight vehicles as the first vehicle failed to stop and struck the rear of the second vehicle.

This caused a chain reaction between the next seven vehicles involved.

The second crash involved two vehicles, as an SUV in the inside lane failed to stop for the previous crash and swerved to the right, colliding with a van in the outside lane.

The impact caused the van to overturn.

Between the two crashes, there were eight transports to the hospital, as all those involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

There was a roadblock on the turnpike that has since been cleared.

The crash remains under investigation.

