Multiple Volusia County high schools targeted in coordinated bomb threat emails

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple high schools in Volusia County received emailed bomb threats Monday morning, leading to an increased law enforcement presence on several campuses.

Authorities determined the threats were not credible and all affected schools remained open.

Deputies said the identical emails originated from an overseas VPN account.

Volusia County officials classified the incident as a coordinated swatting attempt intended to cause widespread disruption and fear.

The targeted campuses included Deltona High School, DeLand High School, New Smyrna Beach High School and Atlantic High School in Port Orange.

Officials confirmed that students and staff were safe at all locations.

Security protocols involved sweeps of every campus conducted by school resource deputies, officers and guardians.

A bomb-detection K-9 unit was placed on standby to assist if needed and the Threat Assessment Unit monitored the situation in real time to ensure campus safety.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office is coordinating the response with multiple local agencies.

The investigation remains active with cooperation from the DeLand Police Department, New Smyrna Beach Police Department, Port Orange Police Department and Volusia County Schools.

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