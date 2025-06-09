Local

MuppetVision 3D officially closes after 34-year run at Hollywood Studios

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday was a bittersweet day for a staple of Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as the MuppetVision 3D attraction ran its last show before its closure.

The attraction, which had dazzled guests at the park for 34 years, ran its last showing on Saturday. Heather Henson, daughter of creator Jim Henson, was the final guest to enter the show.

The show was the last Muppet project Henson would work on before his untimely death in 1990, at the age of 53.

For this reason, the show’s closing has been a sore spot for fans of Henson and has caused plenty of online discourse on social media.

Disney announced that it would also be closing the Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster, causing rumors that the Muppets would be moving to swirl.

Those would be confirmed in an announcement that The Muppets would be taking over the coaster to be their new home in the park in 2026.

You can see Kermit the Frog’s official announcement of their new ride here:

