MuppetVision 3D officially closes after 34-year run at Hollywood Studios

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday was a bittersweet day for a staple of Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as the MuppetVision 3D attraction ran its last show before its closure.

The attraction, which had dazzled guests at the park for 34 years, ran its last showing on Saturday. Heather Henson, daughter of creator Jim Henson, was the final guest to enter the show.

Muppet*Vision 3D is now officially closed after 34 years of operation. It originally opened on May 16th, 1991.



Heather Henson was the last guest to enter the attraction. pic.twitter.com/FMEVyn3fX6 — Critter Club HQ (@CritterClubHQ) June 8, 2025

The show was the last Muppet project Henson would work on before his untimely death in 1990, at the age of 53.

For this reason, the show’s closing has been a sore spot for fans of Henson and has caused plenty of online discourse on social media.

Disney announced that it would also be closing the Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster, causing rumors that the Muppets would be moving to swirl.

Those would be confirmed in an announcement that The Muppets would be taking over the coaster to be their new home in the park in 2026.

You can see Kermit the Frog’s official announcement of their new ride here:

Hi Ho everyone! @TheMuppets are packing up and moving to Sunset Blvd for their first ever coaster! Grab your guitar (or banjo), because Rock ’N’ Roller Coaster Starring @TheMuppets speeds into Disney's Hollywood Studios in 2026! pic.twitter.com/ldltI3dGmi — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) June 7, 2025

