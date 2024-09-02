Mystery noise coming from Starliner has stopped

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA posted on social media that a “pulsing sound” could be heard from a speaker in Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

NASA said astronaut Butch Willmore reported that he was hearing strange noises coming from the docked ship

Willmore alerted mission control and said the noise sounded like a pulsing ping.

Upon further investigation, NASA determined that the feedback was coming from a speaker.

NASA released the following statement on social media:

“A pulsing sound from a speaker in Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft heard by NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore aboard the International Space Station has stopped. The feedback from the speaker was the result of an audio configuration between the space station and Starliner. The space station audio system is complex, allowing multiple spacecraft and modules to be interconnected, and it is common to experience noise and feedback. The crew is asked to contact mission control when they hear sounds originating in the comm system. The speaker feedback Wilmore reported has no technical impact to the crew, Starliner, or station operations, including Starliner’s uncrewed undocking from the station no earlier than Friday, Sept. 6.”

